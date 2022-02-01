Dr. Michael Swank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Swank, MD
Dr. Michael Swank, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Reconstructive Orthopedics & Sports Medicine8099 CORNELL RD, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 246-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
I had my right knee total replacement performed by Dr. Swank on November 16th. I am very happy with both the process, the surgery, the rehabilitation, and most importantly, the result. I can’t say enough wonderful things about Dr. Swank and his entire team. I have been treated with great care throughout the entire journey. I would highly recommend the Conformis knee option with Dr. Swank where your new knee is custom built to your specifications. I now have stability in that knee that I have not had for 54 years. I am very pleased with my result.
About Dr. Michael Swank, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982641999
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Mem Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
