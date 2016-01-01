Overview

Dr. Michael Swaney, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Swaney works at Eastover Psychologcl and PSY Grp in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.