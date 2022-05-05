Dr. Michael Svestka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svestka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Svestka, MD
Dr. Michael Svestka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Locations
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Svestka is one of the most caring doctors I have ever met. I told him today that he truly breaks the stereotype of a typical surgeon personality and he conveyed his desire to ensure that his patients truly feel they are cared for - I definitely felt that! Not only did he take wonderful care of me pre-op, throughout surgery, and post-op, but he invited me back to shadow him, as I am a premed! I could not recommend him enough!
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1063856060
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Abdominal Wall Reconstruction
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- College Of William & Mary
- General Surgery
