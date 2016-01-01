Dr. Susano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Susano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Susano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Omg Region 7 Pharmacy1310 N Hearne Ave, Shreveport, LA 71107 Directions (318) 676-5135
- 2 7308 Fleming Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (636) 284-1037
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Michael Susano, MD
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1063440105
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Susano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Susano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Susano.
