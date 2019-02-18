See All Plastic Surgeons in Irvine, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Sundine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Sundine works at Michael J. Sundine M.D., INC in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael J. Sundine M.D., INC
    15825 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 105, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 706-3100
  2. 2
    Gastrointestinal & Liver Diseases of Newport A Medical Corporation
    1525 Superior Ave Ste 208, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 646-1235
  3. 3
    Pacific Coast Craniofacial and Pediatric Plastic Surgery Inc.
    1640 Newport Blvd Ste 450, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 706-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Michael Sundine, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932289170
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Facial Cosmetic Surgery - Bruce Connell MD
    Residency
    • General Surgery - University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine - MD
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado - B.A. Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
