Dr. Michael Sundine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sundine, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sundine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Sundine works at
Locations
-
1
Michael J. Sundine M.D., INC15825 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 105, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 706-3100
-
2
Gastrointestinal & Liver Diseases of Newport A Medical Corporation1525 Superior Ave Ste 208, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-1235
-
3
Pacific Coast Craniofacial and Pediatric Plastic Surgery Inc.1640 Newport Blvd Ste 450, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 706-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sundine?
Here’s a doctor and an office that really gets it. Dr. Sundine knows his stuff (he’s board certified in plastic surgery), but he’s also down-to-earth enough to understand things from the patient’s perspective and explain things in terms that everyone can understand. For example, when I didn’t understand the anatomy of the nose, he not only explained it, he drew it all out on paper and showed me each step of the process. This doc and his office are top notch.
About Dr. Michael Sundine, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1932289170
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Facial Cosmetic Surgery - Bruce Connell MD
- General Surgery - University of California Irvine Medical Center
- St. Louis University School of Medicine - MD
- University of Colorado - B.A. Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundine works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.