Overview

Dr. Michael Sundborg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sundborg works at Firsthealth Outpatient Cancer Center in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Southern Pines, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.