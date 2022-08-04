Dr. Michael Sundborg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundborg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sundborg, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sundborg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Locations
Mcpc-20 LLC220 Page Rd, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 715-8684
- 2 749 PO Box, Southern Pines, NC 28388 Directions (910) 692-7928
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so glad I saw Dr. Sundborg. He us very professional very thorough and makes you feel very comfortable. He cares and respects his patients. Plus he gives a warm hug which makes me feel calming. The staff is wonderful and helpful. Big thank you. I wish he could be my annual dr. But he is a specialist (perfect title) for a wonderful Dr. Of all the Dr's I've seen here Dr. Sundborg is my favorite.
About Dr. Michael Sundborg, MD
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundborg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundborg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundborg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundborg has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundborg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundborg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundborg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundborg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundborg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.