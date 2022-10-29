Dr. Michael Sunday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sunday, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sunday, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Locations
Commonwealth Physician Network743 Jefferson Ave Ste 303, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 207-0433
Hospital Affiliations
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sunday truly the Best Surgeon in Scranton and Surrounding due to his Great judgments on 1st Visit and explained everything to me clearly and on day of Surgery Dr. Sunday was Very Professional as well as his Great Staff also which I Proud to have Dr. Sunday as my Surgeon and recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Sunday, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336110071
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- General Surgery
Dr. Sunday has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunday has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunday. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunday.
