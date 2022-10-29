Overview

Dr. Michael Sunday, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Sunday works at Commonwealth Physician Network in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.