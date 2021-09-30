Dr. Michael Sumsion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumsion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sumsion, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sumsion, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Locations
Riverside Surgery Center2801 Park Marina Dr, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (210) 450-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Both Drs Sumsion are wonderful. I had a procedure a few days ago and am so comfortable now.
About Dr. Michael Sumsion, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin/Mayo Fdn
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumsion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumsion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumsion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sumsion has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sumsion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sumsion speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumsion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumsion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumsion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumsion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.