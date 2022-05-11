Overview

Dr. Michael Sumko, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Sumko works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.