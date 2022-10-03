Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower19 Davis Ave Fl 2, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4770
Meridian Surgical Associates1944 State Route 33 Ste 203, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4770
Meridian Medical Group3 Hospital Plz Ste 206, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 776-4770
Meridian Medical Group100 Commons Way Ste 150, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 776-4770
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sullivan is terrific! From his excellent treatment, curiosity, investigative mind and ability to connect, you know where you stand immediately and what next steps look like. He is also a wonderful surgeon, and the staff was always helpful. They ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. I am so glad I found Dr. Sullivan and would highly recommend to anyone!
About Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Womans Hosp-Harvard U
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Princeton U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
