Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indian Path Community Hospital.
Locations
Sullivan and Partners2204 Pavilion Dr Ste 108, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Indian Path Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ive been going to Dr. Sullivans office for many yrs. I see Rebecca H. And shes always been straight forwarded with me she sits down and goes over all my problems with me and answers all my questions the best she can. On the other hand with the test i wished that the dr would had come and explain to me. But its left up to the discharge nurse and the last time i was there the nurse wasnt very pleasent with me nor my family. I was very dispointant. I know they get tired but u chosen to be a nurse and have curtsy with the patents we pay u and without us patents u wouldnt have a pay check.
About Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke U Hosp Med Ctr
- Duke U Hosp Med Ctr
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
