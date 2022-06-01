Overview

Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sullivan works at Carolina Dermatlgy/Skn Cncr Sgy in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.