Overview

Dr. Michael Sugarman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Sugarman works at Delaware Neurosurgical Group in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.