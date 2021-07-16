Dr. Michael Suah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Suah, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Suah, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Locations
Parks Dermatology37 Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 868-0361
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- ODS Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Suah examines his patients for skin cancers HIMSELF instead of allowing a PA to do the examination. He found a skin cancer INSIDE my husband's ear, operated removing all the flesh inside, drilled holes in the cartilage to allow the flesh on the back of the ear to grow through to the inside of the ear. It healed perfectly.
About Dr. Michael Suah, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1114912466
Education & Certifications
- Howard Univ Hosp, Dermatology|Howard University Hospital
- Howard University College Of Medicine
