Overview

Dr. Michael Suah, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. Suah works at Parks Dermatology in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.