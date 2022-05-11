Dr. Michael Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Su, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Su, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University - Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Ophthalmic Consultants of New Jersey620 Cranbury Rd Ste 205, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 708-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Su is a very knowledgeable and caring individual . His bedside manner is very good. My mother who is 90 yrs young was very pleased ana went on to have her cataracts removed by Dr. Su.
About Dr. Michael Su, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Hahnemann University - Medical College of Pennsylvania
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
