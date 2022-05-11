Overview

Dr. Michael Su, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University - Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Su works at Ophthalmic Consultants of New Jersey in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.