Dr. Michael Sturm, DPM
Dr. Michael Sturm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Sturm works at
Locations
Delray Podiatry Foot and Ankle Group, Inc.13590 S Jog Rd Ste 2, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 865-3331
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sturm is an efficient diagnostician in the realm of foot and ankle care. He is a personable, friendly and extremely caring professional who tends to a patient's needs and addresses ones problems after analyzing the situation at hand. Dr. Sturm has office personnel that are friendly and efficient with courteous patient discourse. The office is clean and well maintained. Dr. Sturm is number one on my doctor's list.
About Dr. Michael Sturm, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, French and Spanish
- 1649228719
Education & Certifications
- Hadassah Hosp Med Ctr
- Allen Park Va Hosp-Wayne State U
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
- SUNY Binghamton
Dr. Sturm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sturm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sturm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sturm works at
Dr. Sturm has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sturm speaks French and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.