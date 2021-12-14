See All Podiatrists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Michael Sturm, DPM

Podiatry
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Sturm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Sturm works at Delray Podiatry Foot/Ankle Grp in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Delray Podiatry Foot and Ankle Group, Inc.
    13590 S Jog Rd Ste 2, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 865-3331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West
  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 14, 2021
    Dr. Sturm is an efficient diagnostician in the realm of foot and ankle care. He is a personable, friendly and extremely caring professional who tends to a patient's needs and addresses ones problems after analyzing the situation at hand. Dr. Sturm has office personnel that are friendly and efficient with courteous patient discourse. The office is clean and well maintained. Dr. Sturm is number one on my doctor's list.
    Joe Ferman — Dec 14, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Sturm, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649228719
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hadassah Hosp Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Allen Park Va Hosp-Wayne State U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Binghamton
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sturm, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sturm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sturm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sturm works at Delray Podiatry Foot/Ankle Grp in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sturm’s profile.

    Dr. Sturm has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

