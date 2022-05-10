Overview

Dr. Michael Stumpf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stumpf works at Our Lady of the Lake North Primary Care in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.