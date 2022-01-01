See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Michael Stumpf, DO

General Surgery
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Stumpf, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Stumpf works at IMS General and Minimally Invasive Surgery in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    IMS General and Minimally Invasive Surgery
    3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3200, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 788-0088
  2
    IMS General and Minimally Invasive Surgery
    6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 2700 Bldg B, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 788-0088
  3
    Surgery group of arizona
    20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 270, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 436-7874
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Abrazo Central Campus
  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare Connect
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 01, 2022
    I went to Dr Stumpf when my previous surgery from a different Dr did not work. I was able to get in with him right away, which was very much appreciated (I had been living with this pain for 2 years). Upon meeting with him, he explained exactly what was happening and his plan to correct my issue. Quickly after my surgery I was already feeling relief and I feel like I have gotten my life back. He and his staff were very professional and helpful through the whole process, and a pleasure to work with. I would highly recommend him to everybody I know!!
    T. Fairbank — Jan 01, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Stumpf, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003015918
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Barnabas Hospital
    Internship
    • St. Barnabas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
