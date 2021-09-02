Dr. Michael Stroud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stroud, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stroud, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stroud works at
Locations
Mike Stroud Dermatology1540 Southtown Dr Ste 107, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 573-4483
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stroud is very thorough in his examinations and explanations !
About Dr. Michael Stroud, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1215928767
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Stroud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stroud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stroud works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroud.
