Dr. Michael Stronczek, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Stronczek, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Locations
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Dupont Circle10008 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 217-3770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Warsaw2122 E Center St, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 217-3910Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Carnegie Blvd7845 Carnegie Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 253-4327Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff and Dr. Stronczek took extra time explain each step of the implant process that was happening currently and what the process’s of the next 9 months.
About Dr. Michael Stronczek, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1245240399
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stronczek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stronczek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Stronczek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stronczek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stronczek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stronczek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.