Dr. Michael Stratton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stratton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stratton, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stratton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Stratton works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiovascular Spclsts1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 430, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 424-8373
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stratton?
Dr. Stratton is great! Good bedside manner, explains things and works with you on schedules. Short wait in waiting room. Recommend!
About Dr. Michael Stratton, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1902849011
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stratton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stratton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stratton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stratton works at
Dr. Stratton has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stratton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stratton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stratton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stratton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stratton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.