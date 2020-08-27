Overview

Dr. Michael Stratton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Stratton works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.