Dr. Michael Stracher, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stracher, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Nyss17660 Union Tpke Ste 100, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 947-4263Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Explained condition and options clearly and didn’t rush. Very caring and thorough. Staff was great too. Everything was easy. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Stracher, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stracher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stracher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stracher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stracher has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stracher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stracher speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stracher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stracher.
