Dr. Michael Strachan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Strachan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Strachan works at
Locations
Premier Healthcare Associates7702 E Parham Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 430-6010
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strachan has been my doctor for many years and I am completely satisfied with him. He seems to be concerned about my condition, never rushes when I visit the office. He and his staff are very professional. I have never experience any long waiting times when I arrive for my appointments. The last two virtual visits went very well.
About Dr. Michael Strachan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1982655445
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strachan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strachan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Strachan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strachan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strachan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strachan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.