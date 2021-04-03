Overview

Dr. Michael Stowell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Stowell works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.