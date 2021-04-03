Dr. Michael Stowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stowell, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stowell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division13 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 104, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 665-4575Monday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All appointments were on time, little or no wait. Dr. Stowell was not hurried and answered all questions clearly. I would not hesitate to recommend him and this practice to family and friends.
About Dr. Michael Stowell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Dr. Stowell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stowell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stowell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.