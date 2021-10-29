Dr. Michael Stipanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stipanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stipanov, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stipanov, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Rhea Medical Center.
Locations
Tennessee Oncology2051 Hamill Rd Ste 107, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 698-1844
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Rhea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful. Explains things very well. Staff very nice and helpful.
About Dr. Michael Stipanov, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1255384616
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stipanov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stipanov accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stipanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stipanov has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stipanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stipanov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stipanov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stipanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stipanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.