Overview

Dr. Michael Stiles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.



Dr. Stiles works at Stiles Eyecare Excellence in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.