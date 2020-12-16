Dr. Michael Stiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stiff, MD
Dr. Michael Stiff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Copeland Mill Dental615 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 1E, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 568-4046
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Excellent doctor. No pain or problems of any kind with EGD and Colonoscopies.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Oh State University Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stiff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stiff has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiff.
