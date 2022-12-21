See All Urologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Michael Stifelman, MD

Urology
5 (109)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Stifelman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Stifelman works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Urology
    360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-4995

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Kidney Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Bladder Cancer

Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Stifelman is great - he exudes and instills confidence. He is very understanding and approachable. The robotic surgery was amazing - I had a quick recovery with much less pain than I anticipated. The follow up has been great I highly recommend Dr. Stifelman and his staff.
    About Dr. Michael Stifelman, MD

    Urology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1750375564
    Education & Certifications

    New York Hospital
    New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Medical Education

