Overview

Dr. Michael Stifelman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Stifelman works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.