Overview

Dr. Michael Stickler, MD is a Dermatologist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.



Dr. Stickler works at Dermatology Specialists of Florida in Panama City, FL with other offices in Panama City Beach, FL, Defuniak Springs, FL and Santa Rosa Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Warts and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.