Overview

Dr. Michael Stewart, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Stewart works at St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Developmental and Learning Disorders and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.