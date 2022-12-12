Dr. Michael Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stewart, MD
Dr. Michael Stewart, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
URI. RSV. Gave advise before appointment. Efficient, personable and managed to see me when I really needed it.
About Dr. Michael Stewart, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1366421307
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
