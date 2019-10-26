Dr. Michael Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Stevens, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
San Mateo Rheumatology Inc.101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 307, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 348-6011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Amazing doctor, amazing staff! I've been a long distance patient for 19 years and wouldn't risk my health by going elsewhere. My longevity with this team and willingness to travel great distances speak for itself.
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932198793
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Ca Sf Med Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
