Dr. Michael Steuer, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (174)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Steuer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Cornell Ny Presbyterian Hosp and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Steuer works at Mid-South Pain Treatment Center in Southaven, MS with other offices in Germantown, TN, Jackson, TN, Oxford, MS and Agoura Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MidSouth Pain Treatment Center
    122 Airways Pl, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 349-9990
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    MidSouth Pain Treatment Center
    1365 W BRIERBROOK RD, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 751-4112
  3. 3
    MidSouth Pain Treatment Center
    2016 Greystone Sq, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 664-1773
  4. 4
    MidSouth Pain Treatment Center
    101 Ricky D Britt SR Blvd # 2, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 236-5442
  5. 5
    Southern California Pain Treatment Center
    28720 Roadside Dr Ste 399, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 575-9501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Central Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 174 ratings
    Patient Ratings (174)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Jun 21, 2019
    I see Quida in Jackson . She and Shana are wonderful ladies. They seem to care about me as a patient. They never make me feel rushed, instead they take the time I need with them. I have been a patient for many years and the Nerve Blocks DO HELP!! This clinic has helped me tremendously. I work full time and am able to do this because of Mid South Pain Treatment Center.
    Cheri Lambert in Jackson , TN — Jun 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Steuer, MD
    About Dr. Michael Steuer, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1659377257
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    • Cornell Ny Presbyterian Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Steuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steuer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steuer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steuer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    174 patients have reviewed Dr. Steuer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steuer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steuer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steuer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

