Overview

Dr. Michael Steuer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Cornell Ny Presbyterian Hosp and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Steuer works at Mid-South Pain Treatment Center in Southaven, MS with other offices in Germantown, TN, Jackson, TN, Oxford, MS and Agoura Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.