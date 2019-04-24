Overview

Dr. Michael Stern, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Stern works at Manhasset Pediatrics in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.