Dr. Michael Stern, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Stern, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Stern works at Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) in Smithtown, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP)
    300 E Main St Ste 5, Smithtown, NY 11787 (631) 979-6466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Boston Children's Hospital
  Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Pediatric Obesity
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Pediatric Obesity

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Pediatric Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Excessive Sweating
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hives
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents
Primary Care for Adolescents
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2021
    Dr Stern is an excellent listener and explains things well. I never wait more than 5-10 minutes but usually less. I never have a hard time getting same day appointments. My son loves him as well and is never afraid to see the doctor.
    About Dr. Michael Stern, MD

    Pediatrics
    14 years of experience
    English
    1306088067
    Education & Certifications

    UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stern works at Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stern’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

