Overview

Dr. Michael Stephens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Stephens works at Baptist Primary Care in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.