Overview

Dr. Michael Stephen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Stephen works at Akira Nishikawa in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.