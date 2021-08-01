Dr. Michael Stenzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stenzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stenzel, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stenzel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from University Heidelberg and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Stenzel works at
Locations
The Diagnostic clinic Medical Group1301 2nd Ave SW Apt 517, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 380-2398Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional.
About Dr. Michael Stenzel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, German
- 1356386858
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Heidelberg Hospitals
- University Heidelberg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stenzel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stenzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stenzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stenzel has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Barrett's Esophagus and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stenzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stenzel speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stenzel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stenzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stenzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stenzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.