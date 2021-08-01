Overview

Dr. Michael Stenzel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from University Heidelberg and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Stenzel works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Barrett's Esophagus and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.