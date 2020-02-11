Dr. Michael Stender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stender, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Stender, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Cancer Care Associates P C3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 404, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-6900
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Great doctor, explains everything and gives you as much time as you need. He does not rush in and out. Very companionate and caring.
About Dr. Michael Stender, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology
Dr. Stender has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stender has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stender.
