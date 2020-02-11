Overview

Dr. Michael Stender, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Stender works at Cancer Care Associates in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.