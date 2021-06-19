See All Neurosurgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Michael Steinmetz, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Steinmetz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Steinmetz works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Broken Neck
Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Neuroplasty
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Aneurysm
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Disc Replacement
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurofibrosarcoma
Neurostimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 19, 2021
    I asked for a virtual second opinion from Dr. Steinmetz after having had spine surgery 9 months earlier with another doctor. The surgery had left me in greater pain than I originally had. In retrospect I wish I had consulted with Dr. Steinmetz prior to going forward with the operation. He was extremely thorough in assessing my current condition and advised that further surgery would most likely give me further relief for my back pain. His explanation was convincing and I am grateful for his honesty. I consider him to be an excellent doctor and appreciate the time he spent examining my MRI, CT scan and x-rays.
    G. Turner — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Steinmetz, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1689647422
