Overview

Dr. Michael Steingart, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.



Dr. Steingart works at Champaign Dental Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.