Dr. Michael Steingart, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Steingart, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
Dr. Steingart works at
Locations
Steingart Orthopedics4045 E Bell Rd Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 923-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mike is wonderful; he is professional, empathetic and extremely knowledgeable about orthopedic medicine; if it weren't for Dr. Mike, I'd be in a wheel chair. Dr Mike & Dr John Soscia, performed a 12 hour surgery on my spine in 1999 and the results were truly phenomenal! They performed an amputation of my 2 lower vertebrae and implanted cages and rods. If Dr Mike needs assistance he gets it!! I recommend Dr Steingart, he is a gentle man whom I consider a friend for life! Many Thanks Doc!
About Dr. Michael Steingart, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316065337
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steingart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steingart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steingart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steingart speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Steingart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steingart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steingart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steingart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.