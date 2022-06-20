See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Bryan, TX
Bariatric Surgery
Dr. Michael Steines, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Steines works at CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - GBSA in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - GBSA
    2700 E 29th St Ste 105, Bryan, TX 77802

Port Placements or Replacements
Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Jun 20, 2022
During a efficient but thorough initial consutation, Dr. Steines took seriously my concerns about a compromising condition in my surgical arm. Outstanding interpersonal skills. In day surgery pre-op, although facing full schedule of surgeries, he took time to assuage my apprehension. He closed the incision with a special suturing technique. Efficient and professional staff: the pathology report was waiting in the exam room at the suture removal. The medical records technician, Kelsey, emailed the intake paperwork the day before the intial consultation to allow tme for accurate completion. Never a long wait.
  Bariatric Surgery
  31 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  Male
  1548370588
  American College Of Surgeons
  University Kans Mc
  University of Kansas Hospital
  Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
  General Surgery
  St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

