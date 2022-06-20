Dr. Michael Steines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Steines, MD
Dr. Michael Steines, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - GBSA2700 E 29th St Ste 105, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions
During a efficient but thorough initial consutation, Dr. Steines took seriously my concerns about a compromising condition in my surgical arm. Outstanding interpersonal skills. In day surgery pre-op, although facing full schedule of surgeries, he took time to assuage my apprehension. He closed the incision with a special suturing technique. Efficient and professional staff: the pathology report was waiting in the exam room at the suture removal. The medical records technician, Kelsey, emailed the intake paperwork the day before the intial consultation to allow tme for accurate completion. Never a long wait.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1548370588
- American College Of Surgeons
- University Kans Mc
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- General Surgery
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Dr. Steines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steines using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steines has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steines speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Steines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steines.
