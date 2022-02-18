Dr. Michael Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Steiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Steiner, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Dr. Steiner works at
Locations
Burien Medical Eye Care13512 Ambaum Blvd SW Fl 3, Burien, WA 98146 Directions (206) 243-3611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steiner?
It was such a pleasure to see Dr Steiner again. He comanaged my cataract surgery, performed Yag laser and prescribed glasses for me last year. I was almost blind with my right eye. Now I have 20/20 vision. In my age 70s, I can't be happier. Thank you Dr Steiner!
About Dr. Michael Steiner, MD
- Oculoplastic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Serbo-Croatian
- 1831255868
Education & Certifications
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steiner works at
Dr. Steiner has seen patients for Migraine, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steiner speaks Serbo-Croatian.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.