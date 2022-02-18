Overview

Dr. Michael Steiner, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.



Dr. Steiner works at ISLAND VISION in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

