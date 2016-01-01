Dr. Michael Steinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Steinberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Steinberg, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Locations
-
1
Westwood Radiation Oncology200 Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-2410
-
2
Santa Monica Radiation Oncology1223 16th St Ste 1100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 248-5803
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Steinberg, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1457355984
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology and Therapeutic Radiology
Dr. Steinberg works at
