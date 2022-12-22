See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Michael Stefan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (81)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Stefan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Stefan works at Beyond Beauty Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Beyond Beauty Plastic Surgery
    13055 SW 42nd St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 600-1738
    Nip Tuck Aesthetics
    8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 317, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 600-1738

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Stefan is a doctor and surgeon you can trust. He is a topnotch professional who sincerely cares for his patients/clients from beginning to end. He is highly skilled in his profession, and takes a very personal approach with caring for his clients. I would recommend him above others in his field.
    — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Stefan, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1932142650
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    • Pa Hospital Uphs
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    • New York University / College of Medicine
