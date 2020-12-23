Overview

Dr. Michael Steckman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Steckman works at Hudson Valley Gastroenterology in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.