Dr. Michael Stechison, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Stechison works at Piedmont Physicians Neurosurgery At Eastside in Snellville, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA and Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Deformities and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.