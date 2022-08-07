Dr. Michael Staudt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staudt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Staudt, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Staudt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI.
Locations
Michigan Head & Spine Institute29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (877) 784-3667Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have CRPS, complex regional pain syndrome. I’ve been turning away the idea of getting a spinal cord stimulator. Nobody seemed to know anything and would suggest it with uncertainty. I went to see Dr. Staudt and he talked to me about my options and suggested SCS. There was no uncertainty to his voice or body language. He was very confident that this would help and I immediately said yes. The first surgery, well, I threw up but he was nice about it because I felt awful about it. The second surgery was a success. I’m a few months into it and it’s been going pretty well. I have a SCS rep that is kind and readily available. I have told him to not worry about answering on the weekends. I keep forgetting to adjust my SCS whenever I’m in pain so I call Dr. Staudt’s office and they’ll call my rep. They’re incredibly nice about it. I just keep forgetting and they’re very understanding about that. I’d say Dr. Staudt is the best of the best. You’re in good hands with him.
About Dr. Michael Staudt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1184173858
Frequently Asked Questions
