Dr. Michael Staudt, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Staudt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. 

Dr. Staudt works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Head & Spine Institute
    29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Aug 07, 2022
    I have CRPS, complex regional pain syndrome. I’ve been turning away the idea of getting a spinal cord stimulator. Nobody seemed to know anything and would suggest it with uncertainty. I went to see Dr. Staudt and he talked to me about my options and suggested SCS. There was no uncertainty to his voice or body language. He was very confident that this would help and I immediately said yes. The first surgery, well, I threw up but he was nice about it because I felt awful about it. The second surgery was a success. I’m a few months into it and it’s been going pretty well. I have a SCS rep that is kind and readily available. I have told him to not worry about answering on the weekends. I keep forgetting to adjust my SCS whenever I’m in pain so I call Dr. Staudt’s office and they’ll call my rep. They’re incredibly nice about it. I just keep forgetting and they’re very understanding about that. I’d say Dr. Staudt is the best of the best. You’re in good hands with him.
    Cat — Aug 07, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Staudt, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1184173858
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Staudt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staudt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Staudt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Staudt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Staudt works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Staudt’s profile.

    Dr. Staudt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staudt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staudt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staudt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

