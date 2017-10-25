Dr. Michael Stasko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stasko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stasko, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stasko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Stasko works at
Locations
Carlos S. Santiago III Mdpc924 Seton Dr, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-7000
2
Cumberland Office12500 Willowbrook Rd, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After many positive experiences with Dr. Michael Stasko, I will gladly rate his ability, skills, and surgical outcomes as excellent. He is professionally succinct in his bedside manner which garners my trust that his intentions are to diagnose and treat without all the "fluff" of inefficient conversation. Cumberland is certainly fortunate to have him as a surgeon in the community.
About Dr. Michael Stasko, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1740365584
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stasko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stasko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stasko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stasko works at
Dr. Stasko has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stasko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stasko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stasko.
