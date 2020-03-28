Dr. Michael Starkweather, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starkweather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Starkweather, DPM
Dr. Michael Starkweather, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
He was very knowledgeable, caring, and informed me thoroughly before letting me decide the best course of treatment. It was a wonderful experience for a stressful situation. He is very proficient in his practice, it's hard to find a doctor who is this good at both operating and communicating well, I couldn't have been more pleased
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- Kaiser San Francisco Bay Area Foot and Ankle Residency Program
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Starkweather has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starkweather on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
