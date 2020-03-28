Overview

Dr. Michael Starkweather, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Starkweather works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

